Rihannas cousin shot dead, singer posts emotional message

Barbadian singer Rihanna’s 21-year-old cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot dead in Bridgetown, Barbados. Alleyne died on Tuesday. In remembrance of him, the 29-year-old singer posted a series of photographs of Alleyne and her on Instagram. Police have launched an investigation and have urged people to identify Alleyne’s assailant. The singer posted that she had just spent Christmas with him and said that it was just last night when she had held him in his arms.

Reportedly, Alleyne was passing through a path near his house in St Michael in Barbados when an unidentified man came up to him and shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

Police are presently on the lookout for the shooter and have urged people who had information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers or the District A Police Station in Barbados.

Barbados has been riddled in gun violence with police claiming a significant increase, with 22 out of 28 murders committed being gun-related.