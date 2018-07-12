Rihanna’s exquisite eyebrows are set using THIS unbelievable trick!

Rihanna’s radiant and glowing skin is the cause of envy for many, even her ardent fans who go all gaga over her. The 30-year-old Work hitmaker’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono has spilled some beauty beans from the star’s kit and looks like it is not very difficult to look as flawless as her. However, one of the easiest tricks will also end up surprising you! It’s something quite beyond your imagination and trust us when we say that because it is boggling us as much.

Priscilla recently revealed that she sets the star’s eyebrows with a bar of soap!

“It’s an old makeup artist trick and because everyone’s obsessed with an editorial brow, this really makes them stick,” Priscilla told Harper’s Bazaar.

She further revealed that in order to choose the perfect foundation for Rihanna each day, she matches the colour to the star's shoulders rather than her face.

“If your face is lighter than your body, match (foundation) to your body rather than your face. (Look in the mirror and) put your shoulder to your cheek to see if it matches. We do this all the time because (Rihanna’s) skin tone changes all the time. She gets tan really easily but she also lightens up really easily,” she said.

Priscilla recently flew to the UK to promote the latest eye makeup collection of Rihanna’s beauty brand Fenty Beauty.

So the next time you want your eyebrows to be as on fleek as Rihanna’s, you know what to do. Soak up that soap, baby!