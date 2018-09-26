Rihanna’s Hollywood mansion robbed for the third time

Looks like Rihanna had uninvited visitors and this isn’t the first time. The thought of a thief trying to break into your house is scary and the singer is facing this challenge for the third time. Reportedly, the Take a Bow singer’s Hollywood mansion was attacked by burglars and police surrounded her home after the security alarms went off.

While the truth behind the Grammy Award winner owning the plot is unclear, the cops have confirmed that there was a theft on the premises and that property has been stolen. As per report in ABC7, at 9:30 pm Los Angeles time, the cops received a burglary call from Hollywood Hills. The report further states that the alarm was ringing and lights flashed while the cops were investigating Rihanna’s residential property. No one was at the premises at the time of the break in.

With this it looks like Rihanna’s renowned property is on the burglars list, as this is not the first time a break in has taken place. Just a month ago, as per report in TMZ, police searched the home after the burglar alarm went off. Prior to that, in May a guy named Eduardo Leon was sent behind bars for trying to steal valuable belongings from the house.

Phew, we hope this is last we hear of any housebreak at the hit maker’s home!