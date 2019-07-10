Mirror July 10 2019, 6.12 pm July 10 2019, 6.12 pm

Men In Black actor Rip Torn has died aged 88. His publicist Rick Miramontez said Torn died on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side. No cause of death was given. The Hollywood star, whose real name was Elmore Rual Torn, Jr., was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar in 1984 and won six Emmy Awards during his career. He made his film debut in 1957 in Time Limit, while other film credits included Sweet Bird of Youth, Critics Choice, and The Cincinnati Kid. He also won a Tony during a long and acclaimed Broadway career.

Rip Torn played Artie in the Larry Sanders Show from 1992 until 1998 and featured in the Men In Black films as agency boss Zed. He also starred in comedy Dodgeball with Ben Stiller. In 1996, when he bagged the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy, for his work on Larry Sanders, he was also up for Guest Actor in a Drama Series, for his turn in CBS show Chicago Hope, which went some way to highlight his versatility. Garry Shandling, who played Larry Sanders, recalled Rip's role during an interview in 2011.