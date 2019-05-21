Rita Ora opens up on 'Andrew Garfield and Liam Payne romances'

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 8.50 am May 22 2019, 8.50 am

Rita Ora has spoken out about her romances amid rumours that she is finished with Andrew Garfield and could be 'romancing' Liam Payne. The 28-year-old pop star has reportedly split with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield in March and has been linked to former One Direction singer Liam Payne. Rita has dismissed any thoughts of love being in the air as she is now focusing solely on her music career, stating that a relationship "isn't my main priority."

Speaking to The Sun, Rita opened up about the difficulties of dating when your life is under the spotlight. Rita said, "But if it's too difficult, that really confirms it's just not the right time. I get linked with every man I'm seen out with. But to be really honest with you, right now a relationship isn't my main priority. But I don't want to leave it too late either, because I do want to have a massive family in the future."

Rita, who is about to embark on a European tour for her most recent album, Phoenix, also dismissed reports linking her to Liam. She said: "I know people have said there's something with Liam Payne - and he's one of the best people I've ever met - but we've become such close friends. It's unusual to see a guy and a girl as close friends and it's unusual for two famous people to have a connection and not have to hook up."