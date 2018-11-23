Rita Ora’s lip syncing debacle finds support from John Legend

Singer Rita Ora became a popular figure on Twitter after her fans mocked her for lip syncing during a performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Ora was singing (lip syncing) her new track LetYou Love Me. A fan made video of her performance was shared online which showed the ‘full effect’ of her lip syncing the track. Fortunately for her a fellow musician rose to defend her, despie the heavy trolling she’s been facing.

Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X https://t.co/pO5hnnQgvg — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018

John Legend has Rita Ora’s back. The 39-year-old is of the opinion that Ora had no other option. Legend tweeted in a slight sarcastic tone to a fan who poked fun at Ora for lip syncing. Legend mentioned that the floats on a parade do not have the necessary audio requirements needed for a live performance. Lip syncing is the only option.

Thank you and I appreciate the honesty and I hope everyone still had a great time! ❤️ https://t.co/uKgO8mt9dw — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018

Ora thanked Legend for his support, adding that her performances are ‘100 percent live’ and has have been. Besides Legend, Simona Milinyte backed Ora, mentioning that it is possible that the TV streaming was late. Ora thanked to her as well.

Exactly!! You got that right! You know this girl doesn’t lip sync it’s not my world! Now let me go find some turkey!! https://t.co/GmC5TCMBSx — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018

According to reports, Legend, Ora and other performers at Macy’s Day had to face extreme temperatures during their shows. According to ABC News, some parts of the US faced the coldest Thanksgiving in decades.