Rita Ora’s quirky topless picture of a friend grabbing her is popping our eyes!

Singer Rita Ora is clearly in a mood to titillate your senses with her latest raunchy picture. She has posted a topless picture where we see her pulling up her top and her girl friend grabbing her b**b, covering it and the other one is covered by a sunflower filter.

She shared it with some more pictures and the occasion was her best friend’s birthday. While, she admits it herself that it’s not an appropriate photo to share, but never mind, it’s her friend’s birthday, so she thinks it’s completely okay! Well, looking at the picture, we’re sure her fans are going to be drooling.

This comes after she set the temperatures soaring in Portugal with her performance in a latex bra and pant. She looked sizzling hot in her outfit as she took to the stage at the Mares Vivas Festival. Wearing dark sunglasses, she belted out her hit numbers making the audience go weak in the knees.

Currently, she is on a tour to Europe and has been sharing several pictures on her social media. While, her music career is going great guns, she also plans to return to the big screen.