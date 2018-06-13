Ryan Reynolds takes a dig at Kanye West for his tweet over Deadpool’s music

Somewhere in between preparing to release five albums, Kanye West had the time to watch Deadpool 2, which hit the theaters last month. But what followed took us by surprise. On Tuesday afternoon, Kanye tweeted about the two films starring Ryan Reynolds, expressing how similar the music of the film is to the ones he has created. But then we do feel that Kanye doesn't seem upset about this recent discovery, given his use of fire emojis and a follow-up tweet where he repeatedly praises the franchise for being innovative. We think Kanye just wants to let the director David Leitch know that if he wants to sample something in the next Deadpool film, he's down to clear it.

I love both Deadpool movies🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

Reynolds ringed in quickly, saying he'd have a word with Deadpool 2 contributor Céline Dion. Check out the tweet below:

Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion. https://t.co/NnMSBBNA9k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 12, 2018

It’s surprising Kanye found a few spare hours to watch the new film, considering he previously chucked his phone in favor of finishing up a handful of G.O.O.D. Music projects. Must say that the Twitter chatter may sound like a roast, but according to us it was friendly exchange of ideas.

Talking about Kanye’s projects, he has already released Pusha-T's DAYTONA, his own album Ye, and the Cudi collab Kids See Ghosts. Now we're just waiting on Nas' Kanye-produced project, which drops this Friday, and Teyana Taylor's sophomore effort, coming June 22.