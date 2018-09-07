Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome a baby girl via surrogacy

English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field turned proud parents to a baby girl via surrogacy. They named her Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams. Colette is their third child after Teddy and Charlie.

Ayda Field shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram which showed five hands and said, “I spy with my little eye an extra little hand.”

The actor added, “So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5!”

Hearty congratulations to the couple!

