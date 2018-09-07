image
Saturday, September 8th 2018
English
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome a baby girl via surrogacy

Hollywood

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome a baby girl via surrogacy

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 07 2018, 9.45 pm
back
Ayda FieldbabyColette Josephine WilliamsEntertainmenthollywoodRobbie WilliamsSurrogacy
nextBeyonce turns 37 and discusses marital vows and breastfeeding with elan
ALSO READ

Little Misha and Shahid Kapoor on their way to meet her new brother

#Sec377: Soha Ali Khan’s version of freedom is a picture of baby Inaaya

Pedal Pusher! New Zealand’s Minister for Women cycled her way to deliver a baby