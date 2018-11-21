Robert De Niro and wife Grace Hightower split after 20 years

Actor Robert De Niro has reportedly split from his wife of 20 years. A source speaking to People magazine told the publication that Robert and Grace Hightower have separated, and are now living apart. The couple is likely to announce their separation in public within the coming weeks. At an event on November 19, the Raging Bull star was spotted on the red carpet minus his wife.

This will not be the first time that the couple has split. After their marriage in 1997, De Niro filed for divorce two years later, though it was not finalised. They eventually got back together and renewed their wedding vows in 2004. The couple has two children together – a 20-year-old son called Elliot and a six-year-old daughter, Helen.

“Sometimes things don’t work out the way you hope or want them to,” the source told People. When they rekindled the relationship, De Niro joked that he wanted “make sure this one sticks.”

De Niro is father to four others. His son Raphael and daughter Drena, with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, and twin sons Julian and Aaron, with his girlfriend Toukie Smith. Speaking about raising his kids, he once told People, “There are great moments and moments of sadness. Sometimes you’re the last person they want to deal with. It’s like when you walk your kids to school and they get older and they don’t want to hold your hand or kiss you goodbye.”