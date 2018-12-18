Robert De Niro slams Donald Trump, calls his presidency a ‘nightmare’

Critically acclaimed director and actor, Robert De Niro is an avid Trump criticiser and he is quite open about it. In an interview to CNN, the actor expressed his views on the US President and his opinion is unlikely to be affected. The Stardust actor called Trump a ‘New Yorker’ who he would never want to meet, Di Nero also termed his presidency as a nightmare. We are certainly not surprised. During the interaction when he was asked about Trump, Robert said, "I know what kind of person this guy is. He's a New Yorker who I never would want to meet, and now he's president. The reason I wouldn't want to meet him is because of the kind of person he is as we all know now - it's nothing new.”

He further added, "It's disgraceful, but we'll get past it. It will be one of those things that will be like a nightmare that you remember. We will be five years from now saying, remember all that stuff how terrible it was? And at least I lived to see the time when this will all pass, like any nightmare.”

This is not the first time Robert has spewed hate on Trump. Earlier, the actor said “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s f**k Trump,” at the Tony Awards. We wonder what the President has to say on this.