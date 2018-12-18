image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Robert De Niro slams Donald Trump, calls his presidency a ‘nightmare’

Hollywood

Robert De Niro slams Donald Trump, calls his presidency a ‘nightmare’

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 18 2018, 6.42 pm
back
Donald TrumpEntertainmenthollywoodpoliticsRobert Di NeroTrumpUS PresidentUs president donald trump
nextJK Rowling is pissed in her latest tweet and we are 'Rowling' on the floor laughing
ALSO READ

Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reply shoots up Google search for cerebrum

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma rocks the sets on Indian Idol 10

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' high end car collection will drive you nuts!