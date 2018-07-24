Robert De Niro to join Joaquin Phoenix for the Joker?

The latest report on upcoming film on the Joker has got us all excited. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Robert De Niro is all set to come on-board this film. The actor is currently in talks with the makers of the Joker which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the lead. If he takes up the project, it will be Niro’s first film that is based on a comic book.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starrer will be held by Todd Phillips, who had directed The Hangover. Unlike many of the other DC films from the universe, this particular one will reportedly have a low budget and will sport a darker theme. Phillips will be directing from a script that he had written along with Scott Silver. While the details of the plot is still under wraps, it is speculated that the film will be based on Joker’s origin story and will be set in Gotham during the 1980s. If he joins, Niro is likely to play the role of a talk show host who will eventually become influential in the Joker’s origin.

However, THR reports that the film will not be developed as a typical comic book movie. With budget of $55 million, the film will focus more on character exploration and will not be a fight fest.