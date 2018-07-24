home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Robert De Niro to join Joaquin Phoenix for the Joker?

Robert De Niro to join Joaquin Phoenix for the Joker?

First published: July 24, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Updated: July 24, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The latest report on upcoming film on the Joker has got us all excited. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Robert De Niro is all set to come on-board this film. The actor is currently in talks with the makers of the Joker which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the lead. If he takes up the project, it will be Niro’s first film that is based on a comic book.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starrer will be held by Todd Phillips, who had directed The Hangover. Unlike many of the other DC films from the universe, this particular one will reportedly have a low budget and will sport a darker theme. Phillips will be directing from a script that he had written along with Scott Silver. While the details of the plot is still under wraps, it is speculated that the film will be based on Joker’s origin story and will be set in Gotham during the 1980s. If he joins, Niro is likely to play the role of a talk show host who will eventually become influential in the Joker’s origin.

However, THR reports that the film will not be developed as a typical comic book movie. With budget of $55 million, the film will focus more on character exploration and will not be a fight fest.

SHOW MORE
tags: #batman #DC universe #Entertainment #hollywood #Joaquin Phoenix #joker #news #Others #Robert de Niro #Scott Silver #The Hangover #Todd Phillips

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All