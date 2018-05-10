Robert Downey Jr’s original $325,000 Iron Man suit is stolen

Marvel Studios started the Cinematic Universe with Iron Man in 2008. It was a highly anticipated film which saw Tony Stark build his iconic red and gold supersuit. Replicas of that bad boy have been sold in every corner of the world since then. Cut to 2018. The Los Angeles Times reported that the suit worn by Robert Downey Jr has been stolen.

Valued at $325,000, workers at the Movie Prop Storage in Los Angeles, alleged that the suit must have vanished between February and April 25. Reports say that the owners of Movie Prop Storage recalled seeing the suit in February but noticed it wasn’t there this Wednesday, May 10.

The burglary is currently being investigated by the police. An officer speaking to Deadline said, “It was reported by the storage facility that the prop was missing. It is considered a burglary.”

Since the debut of the suit in 2008, Tony Stark has, in the movie, updated his suit to suit his needs. The recent suit seen in Avengers: Infinity War is nothing like the original one in terms of functionality and features.

Sigh. With half the galaxy being wiped off thanks to an alien holding Infinity Stones, this is hardly an inspiring development. In any case, we already suspect someone.

"He wasn't bitten by a radioactive spider. He took his own two hands and built everything he needs," said Dan Slott, writer of the new Iron Man comic Tony Stark: Iron Man, to Nerdist when asked why Iron Man is so well loved. "He's always going to push the boundaries of science and tech to build a world he wants, and that's going to lead to stories that go to insane places,” said Dan Slott.