Darshana Devi June 06 2019, 11.55 pm June 06 2019, 11.55 pm

The Avengers might have bid us goodbye, but its characters remain fresh in all our hearts. Out of all the tremendously followed superheroes, Robert Downey Jr.’s role Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one character that will be forever loved by all of us. Looks like he is no less when it comes to being Iron Man in real life as well. Downey has taken upon a new mission now and it’s related to the betterment of the planet.

During a recent event in Las Vegas, Downey announced that he has come up with plans to use advanced tech to clean the planet. For this, he has announced the launch of Footprint Coalition, an organisation that uses technologies like robotics and nanotechnology to clean our environment. The association will be officially active by April 2020. “Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years,” said Downey.

Robert Downey Jr

He added that he has been giving these insights only recently by some experts. “God I love experts. They’re like Wikipedia with character defects,” he joked.

Throughout his talk, he admitted that the state of the environment has distressed him too. “I have this quiet sense of crisis,” he said, adding that he had contributed more than others to the climate crisis. “I’m a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus.”

“In 11 years, when I’m 65, if we’ve made even a little dent in what I think is a massive threat to our future and the mess we leave behind, I’m going to come back and throw the nuttiest retirement party you’ve ever seen,” Downey continued.