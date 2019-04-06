Robert Downey Jr. and the Avengers swoop in on Disneyland, the kids were ecstatic

Nikita Thakkar April 06 2019, 1.59 pm April 06 2019, 1.59 pm

Avengers: Endgame is soon to release and man, the excitement is on another level. It is getting quite difficult for the fans to wait to witness the final chapter of the Avengers universe. While fans are waiting with bated breath, some kids at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim were more than happy to meet their favourite Avengers in person. Ant-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Hawkeye and Black Widow recently showed up at Disneyland to celebrate Avengers and donate some money to Children's hospital.

Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson were in Disneyland to meet and greet the kids but clearly, Iron Man turned out to be kids favourite. It was his birthday on April 4, so one of the kids grabbed this opportunity to wish his favourite star. The videos shared online by Robert sees a boy excitedly wishing him a happy birthday and Iron Man is more than happy to have the kid's 'approvation'. In another picture we can see him pulling his signature Iron Man pose with the kids. No wonder kids love him so much!

Through this charity event, the team of Avengers donated $5 million to kids in need. This money will apparently be used to buy toys and treat the ill in children’s hospitals. At the event, Downey was heard saying, "More than any time, it’s a time to give back to these courageous kids who inspire us," as reported by the Washington Post.

Black Widow aka Johansson was more than happy to be in Disneyland as she said, "It’s not a bad day in the office when you get to come to Disneyland."

Wow, we wish our day in office was as exciting as that of Avengers. wink