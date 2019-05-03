Robert Downey Jr became the Iron Man eleven years ago and the rest is history!

Rushabh Dhruv May 03 2019, 9.53 am May 03 2019, 9.53 am

The Avengers: Endgame fever has gripped the entire world. The Marvel outing, which marks the culmination of its gigantic superhero universe, has not only opened to some phenomenal reviews but it has also managed to shatter various box office records in no time. Now if you happen to be a fan of the Avengers franchise, Friday marks a BIG day guys. 11 years ago, on May 3, Marvel Cinematic Universe came into being as they introduced us to the Iron Man.

Who knew a super smart and gadget freak, Tony Stark aka Robert Downy Jr would slowly and steadily make a place in the heart of many fans across the globe. While there have been many superhero movies in the past with kick-ass action scenes and villains, Iron Man holds a special position due to its unique storyline, execution and of course the man of the honour in Iron Suit, Robert Downey Jr. We bet none in the history of mankind can portray the role of Tony Stark as supremely as Robert Downey Jr did. But well did you know that the makers were not keen on signing Downey for the role? Thanks to director Jon Favreau, who essays the role of Tony's man Friday Happy Hogan in MCU, the studio finally agreed of casting Robert.

Recently with an aim to promote the Avengers: Endgame in India, Robert Downey Jr met his Indian fans through a LIVE session. During the same, a die-hard fan from Delhi wanted to know what was the actor's favourite Iron Man suit. "The one you haven't seen yet," chuckled our own Tony Stark, making everyone laugh. "You know I love and I'm particular to Mark 1 and Mark 42," he then said. In case you haven't followed the franchise closely enough, Mark 1 was the first ever Iron Man suit, created by Tony Stark and featured in Iron Man. The Mark 42, on the other hand, which is also known by its code name Extremis or the Prodigal Son, was Tony Stark's primary costume in Iron Man 3.

Lastly, Avengers: Endgame also brought the end to Iron Man, but he will still be an iconic character from the MCU world.