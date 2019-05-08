Robert Downey Jr. brings together the entire team of Avengers: Infinity and Avengers: Endgame

Darshana Devi May 08 2019, 9.36 am May 08 2019, 9.36 am

The final addition to the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame, finally hit the screens about two weeks ago and as expected, it was traumatic for many. With 22 films over 11 long years, fans eventually fell in love and got attached to the characters. The hugely loved superhero among the other superheroes is Iron man and fans are going to miss Robert Downey Jr's character. Iron Man was so hugely admired that his demise in Endgame forced many to shed tears (sorry for the spoiler!). However, he himself seems to be pretty emotional in bidding farewell to the series and that's seen in all his latest posts!

Ever since Endgame hit the theatres, Downey has been treating fans with multiple BTS pictures and video snippets from the sets of both Endgame and Infinity War. After giving us a closer look at how they filmed the final battle for the last instalment and also sharing a slo-mo clip, RDJ has now shared a slideshow of pictures featuring the gigantic cast and crew of Infinity War and Endgame. The pictures feature an ocean of people including your favourite characters-Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), among others, happily posing alongside the Russo Brothers.

Take a look at RDJ’s Instagram post here:

During an interaction with Comicbook.com, co-director Joe Russo was quizzed if there is any way if Tony Stark will make a comeback in the future MCU movies. To which, Joe replied, “Tony’s dead, you know? That’s it for Robert. He’s done.”

Commenting on his retirement, RDJ previously told the site, “What has it meant to sit in this character for so long? I can make a couple of comparisons," he said. "Not to compare myself to Charlie Chaplin, but people wanted to see him play the tramp. He did Monsieur Verdoux, he did Limelight – he had successful forays into not just being his most beloved character. But ultimately, in his autumn years he surrendered to the will of the people and re-found his joy and his acceptance in the fact that he’d been fortunate enough to have channelled and created that character, to begin with.” he added.