  3. Hollywood
Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collapse

Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collapse

Here's the big fat amount that Robert Downey Jr' took home for playing Iron Man.

back
Avengers EndgameCaptain AmericaChris EvansChris HemsworthEntertainmenthollywoodIron ManRobert Downey Jr.Thor
nextKal Penn as Ladies Bhai has made fans wanting to see him on Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma

within