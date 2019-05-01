Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collapse

Darshana Devi May 01 2019, 5.00 pm May 01 2019, 5.00 pm

Bollywood films running on the silver screens are currently facing tough competition from the last addition of the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame. The big-ticket Hollywood film has got the cash pouring ever since it hit the screens. The amount collected by this film in just five days has blown our minds away! Hang on, here’s something more to get your jaws dropped. It’s the estimate wages of the leading stars of the film. Brace yourselves for the heart-attack!

The face of the franchise, Robert Downey Jr., who has been essaying Iron man since 2008, draws an insanely huge salary! As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor took home at least $ 75 million for his role in Avengers: Infinity War. Let us make your job essay. The converted amount comes to Rs 524 crore in Indian rupee. How crazy is that? That's enough to fund four Bollywood blockbusters! The site adds that the star ‘had negotiated a unique financial arrangement with studio chief Kevin Feige’ and hence he has been also receiving ‘backend profit from the series’.

The site further reports that Downey earned as much as $ 5 million per day for a three-day work schedule in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The publication also gives us the approximate figures earned by other superheroes. Chris Hemsworth, a.k.a Thor is said to have renegotiated his deal in 2017 for Infinity War and Endgame, placing himself in the $15 million to $20 million range. Chris Evans, who portrays Captain America, also renegotiated in the same range.

Meanwhile, Endgame is smashing box office records across India and worldwide. Just recently, we were reported that the film has broken not one but as many as six box office records until now and definitely, there’s more coming!