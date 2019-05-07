Robert Downey Jr. shares a BTS clip of his fight sequence with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 2.00 pm May 07 2019, 2.00 pm

Marvel fans were into tears when Avengers bid farewell to us with its last instalment Avengers: Endgame. It looks like the star cast is no less emotional either. Robert Downey Jr., who portrays Iron Man in the franchise, has been posting BTS clips ever since Endgame hit the screens. One such example was his post on Tuesday. The Hollywood star took to Instagram to put up a slo-mo video from the sets of Endgame and yes, it’s a spoiler if you haven't watched it yet!

The clip sees Downey getting into a fight sequence with Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, as the latter chokes Captain American, portrayed by Chris Evans in the series. The scene gives us a peek into how these fight sequences actually happen and especially in the MCU universe, which boasts of extravagant sets. The background here is only of a closed room though, and the actors are surrounded by green screens. Meanwhile, Downey also took a humorous dig at Chris Hemsworth aka Thor, who lies unconscious on the ground after getting overpowered by the Mad Titan, by mentioning that he ‘slept like a baby’ throughout the scene.

Here’s a look at Robert Downey Jr.’s post:

Endgame has shattered all the box office records in India by creating not just one but multiple records. After being the fastest film in India to enter Rs 100 crore, it quickly entered the Rs 200-crore club. Globally, its total collection sits at $2.189 billion, leaving behind the lifetime gross of the 1997 blockbuster Titanic which made $2.187 billion.

Endgame is helmed by the Anthony brothers, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. Starring an ensemble cast including Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, among others. It has been released across a total of 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. It hit the screens on April 26.