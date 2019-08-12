Soheib Ahsan August 12 2019, 11.38 am August 12 2019, 11.38 am

Avengers: Endgame had fans mourning as they saw Robert Downey Jr. depart from the MCU alongside the franchise's other first heroes. Downey's exit was extra heartbreaking for fans as they saw him sacrifice his life at the end of the film. Well, it seems the performance paid off. On Sunday, at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Robert Downey Jr. won an award for his role as Tony Stark in the Choice Action Movie Actor category. Celebrating this win, the Avengers official Twitter handle congratulated the actor.

Check out The Avengers' tweet below:

This wasn't all. Avengers: Endgame was the film with the most number of nominations at the awards. It also won in the categories of Choice Action Movie, Choice Action Movie Actress for Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff and Choice Movie Villain for Josh Brolin as Thanos.

It seems that Johansson got the pat on the back that fans had been eagerly waiting to give her. Endgame saw Johansson's character sacrifice herself too. What upset fans about this was that her character did not get a big funeral the way Tony Stark did. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo justified this stating that Tony Stark got a big funeral as it was the end of the character in the franchise. Natasha Romanoff, on the other hand, will be seen in a series of upcoming prequel films meaning she will still be seen in the franchise. Fans speculate that this hints to her character possibly being revived in the near future. Whether she is revived or not, it seems Scarlett Johansson has received the tribute that fans wanted to give to her character.

On his Instagram account, Robert Downey Jr. thanked fans for the award while also spending time with some young fans who he termed as the 'Iron Youth' adding that the Stark legacy would be in capable hands.

Check out Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram post below: