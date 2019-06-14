Darshana Devi June 14 2019, 9.36 pm June 14 2019, 9.36 pm

Avengers might have bid us goodbye but the sneak-peeks from the sets or throwbacks of our favourite superheroes continue to pour in. Thanks to the stars, who haven’t let us miss them even a single day. On Thursday, Chris Evans aka Captain America turned a year older and his co-actors poured in their wishes in the most special ways possible. Among all, it’s Robert Downey Jr.’s wish which has grabbed our attention. The superstar, who portrays Iron Man in the MCU films, came up with a hilarious way to wish his friend.

Downey posted a funny GIF on Twitter which has a scene between the two in Endgame. “That’s America’s a**,” read the GIF. As part of his caption, he expressed that he owes Evans ‘a kiss on the cheek’. Responding to the tweet, Evans commented with a crown and heart emojis. The two actors have been pals for really long now. Back in the month of March, Evans revealed that he had passed on the role of Captain America twice until RDJ convinced him to take up the role.

Take a look at Downey’s tweet for Evans here:

Happy birthday to America's ass. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/iCFRSu0DIH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) 13 June 2019

“Getting the (Captain America) offer felt to me like the epitome of temptation. The ultimate job offer, on the biggest scale. I’m supposed to say no to this thing. It felt like the right thing to do,” Evans told THR.