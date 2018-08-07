Robert Redford mulls retirement, his upcoming film could be his last

The Sundance Kid may be calling it quits. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Redford said that he is mulling retirement and that The Old Man & the Gun is likely to be his last gig as an actor. Redford has been acting since the age of 21. "Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and (I'll) move towards retirement after this 'cause I've been doing it since I was 21," said Redford.

He mentioned that the ‘framework’ and the story of the Old Man & the Gun had helped him in reaching the conclusion. Directed by David Lowery, Redford will be playing the role of Forrest Tucker, a real-life criminal who love his job of robbing banks and then breaking out of prison.

“To me, that was a wonderful character to play at this point in my life,” Redford had said. “The thing that really got me about him — which I hope the film shows — is he robbed 17 banks and he got caught 17 times and went to prison 17 times. But he also escaped 17 times. So it made me wonder: I wonder if he was not averse to getting caught so he that could enjoy the real thrill of his life, which is to escape?”

Redford had earlier mentioned his plans of retirement back in 2016, while in an interview with his grandson Dylan Redford, reports EW. He had then said that he is an impatient person and it is therefore hard for him to sit around and “do take after take after take."