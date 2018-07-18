Robin Hood trailer: The benevolent robber is ready for a big heist

The first trailer of the upcoming Hollywood flick Robin Hood is out and it features intense action sequences. Though the film still has the backdrop of the medieval era, the story has a distinct modern feel as Robin is being trained to rob a casino. The trailer doesn’t show any raids or unorganised attacks. Instead, it focuses on the casino, while keeping the whole essence of stealing from the rich and giving it the poor intact.

The film will star Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, and Eve Hewson. Directed by Otto Bathurst of Peaky Blinders fame, this iteration of Robin Hood is the latest film on the classical character. The film will show Robin teaming up with his mates to cause mayhem for the Sheriff of Nottingham and his soldiers. In the process, he earns respect form the townsmen and his fans, such as Friar Truck and Maid Marian. Robin learns to use the bow and arrow and improves his marksmanship before heading out for the heist.

Written by Ben Chandler and David James Kelly, Robin Hood is produced by Appian Way of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, along with Safehouse Pictures. Robin Hood is slated to hit the theaters on November 21.