Robin Wright breaks her silence on the Kevin Spacey scandal – here’s what she has to say

As they say, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The dark days seem to be over for Kevin Spacey as the American actress, Robin Wright has broken her silence on her former House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey after he was fired from the series following allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut.”



Watch a preview of @SavannahGuthrie’s exclusive conversation with @RealRobinWright about Kevin Spacey and @HouseofCards. Tune in tomorrow for full interview. pic.twitter.com/9jCUnyVd0e — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 8, 2018

On Sunday, NBC's Today released a teaser clip of an interview Wright gave to Savannah Guthrie that is set to air on Monday morning. In the short clip, Wright implies she didn't really socialize with Spacey outside of work; the clip also suggests she wasn't aware of his alleged behaviour. As seen in the video, the 52-year-old Hollywood star implied that she did not socialize with Spacey outside of work and that she didn't really know him.

In October, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a pass towards him when he was only 14 and when Spacey was 26. In response, Spacey tweeted his "sincerest apology" and came out as a gay man, provoking a furious backlash.

After several House of Cards employees also accused Spacey of inappropriate behaviour, Netflix officially cut ties with the actor, whose character was written out of the show. The writing staff reworked the season, and it was later revealed that the eight-episode final season would now revolve around Wright's character.

But then now looks like the ball is finally in Spacey’s court.