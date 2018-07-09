home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Robin Wright breaks her silence on the Kevin Spacey scandal – here’s what she has to say

First published: July 09, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Updated: July 09, 2018 09:02 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

As they say, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The dark days seem to be over for Kevin Spacey as the American actress, Robin Wright has broken her silence on her former House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey after he was fired from the series following allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

On Sunday, NBC's Today released a teaser clip of an interview Wright gave to Savannah Guthrie that is set to air on Monday morning. In the short clip, Wright implies she didn't really socialize with Spacey outside of work; the clip also suggests she wasn't aware of his alleged behaviour. As seen in the video, the 52-year-old Hollywood star implied that she did not socialize with Spacey outside of work and that she didn't really know him.

In October, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a pass towards him when he was only 14 and when Spacey was 26. In response, Spacey tweeted his "sincerest apology" and came out as a gay man, provoking a furious backlash.

After several House of Cards employees also accused Spacey of inappropriate behaviour, Netflix officially cut ties with the actor, whose character was written out of the show. The writing staff reworked the season, and it was later revealed that the eight-episode final season would now revolve around Wright's character.

 

But then now looks like the ball is finally in Spacey’s court.

 

