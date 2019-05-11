Rocketman: Why Tom Hardy lost out on the role of Elton John in biopic

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 3.53 pm May 11 2019, 3.53 pm

It's almost time to launch ourselves into the musical fantasy that is Rocketman. The biopic based on the life of Elton Johnn and from Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletchern starring Taron Egerton in the role of the iconic singer-songwriter. However, Vaughn wasn't keen on Hardy playing the role of John for two important reasons, "I really think Tom Hardy is one of the best actors, but I felt he was too old for the role [Hardy is now 41]," he explained. "And two, they said the idea was Tom was going to lip-sync."

Egerton ended up being cast as John, having previously worked with Vaughn on his action film Kingsman, which catapulted Egerton to stardom. The British actor also ended up singing John's songs himself, which is something that drew the support of John himself and husband David Furnish.

"John and Furnish were on the fence because they had Tom Hardy attached, but when they heard Taron sing, it was like a no brainer. They were like, “OK, he’s unbelievable.” Producer Giles Martin also added: "Elton said, “I don’t think I've heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.”

That's quite the glowing review! Not long until we get to judge Egerton's performance for ourselves!