Rose McGowan charged with cocaine possession, claims foul play by Weinstein

Actress Rose McGowan, one of the many women who spoke up on Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulting them, is currently facing up to 10 years in jail after being indicted by a grand jury on grounds of cocaine possession. Reports say McGowan claimed that the cocaine was not hers and she was framed on the behest of the disgraced movie producer.

The 44-year-old actress was arrested last year in November after cocaine traces were allegedly discovered on a wallet she left behind on a plane at the Dulles Airport in Washington DC. Weinstein has been accused of hiring private investigators to slander victims and keep them quiet, reports The Sun. Last week, Weinstein pled not guilty to the sexual assault charges levied against him.

Speaking to People magazine, Jose Baez, McGowan’s lawyer said, “Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence…These charges would never have been brought if it weren't for her activism as a voice for women everywhere."

Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In November 2017, McGowan told The New Yorker that she had the feeling of being followed when her wallet was missing. "I knew I was being followed and that I wasn’t safe. I even hired a private investigator to investigate whether the warrant was real,” she said, adding that she had the wallet in a side pocket of her backpack and left it on the seat when she went to the bathroom. She tried to have the charges dropped, claiming that there was a five-hour gap between her losing the wallet and it being found, reports The Sun.