Rose McGowan details sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein

Actress Rose McGowan described her alleged sexual assault by disgraced American producer Harvey Weinstein on her memoir titled Brave. McGowan claimed that the film mogul assaulted her after inviting her to his hotel suite with the pretext of discussing her career. The actress said that Weinstein cornered her next to a bath where he performed oral sex and masturbated. Weinstein denied the allegations of non-consensual sex.

Recently a number of women came forward to accuse Weinstein who apparently used his influential position to force sexual favours from women. Many were afraid of facing a ruined career if they refused.

“My clothes are getting peeled off me,” she wrote. “I back into the wall, but there’s nowhere to go.” McGowan added that she considers rape to be any sort of violation of her body. “If you enter my body via tongue, fingers, penis, object without my consent, that to me is rape and I need no law telling me what I know to be true.”

McGowan alleged that Weinstein went around telling people not to hire her for any work. “It seemed like every creep in Hollywood knew about my most vulnerable and violated moment,” she writes. “And I was the one who was punished for it,” she wrote.

A report on the New York Times last year said that the actress reached a settlement of $100,000 with Weinstein. According to legal documents, that agreement was “not to be construed as an admission”, instead it was a way to avoid court and to “buy peace”.

McGowan’s account is very similar to those shared by several other actresses, who also made allegations of inappropriate behavior in hotel rooms.

Weinstein’s lawyers denied these claims. "Mr Weinstein denies Ms McGowan’s allegations of non-consensual sexual contact," said a spokesperson. "Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances."​