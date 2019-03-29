Ross and Rachel's Emma stars as a twin in Jordan Peele's Us, Twitteratti feels old
When we talk about 90s sitcoms, F.R.I.E.N.D.S will forever our favourite. It has been 15 long years since the show bid adieu to us, but it is still fresh in our minds. There are innumerable fans across the globe who are still hoping for a revival of the TV series. The stars have aged and have played numerous other characters, however, we still want to see Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Monica again. But there's one more person we want to see and that's Emma. A F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan would know that it was not one, but two people played Emma. Twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon played Emma and you'll be left dumbstruck to see how beautiful they have grown up to be. Now that they have appeared in a movie, fans are going all nostalgic.
The twins, who played Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma in the series, portray the roles of Becca and Lindsey in the recently released horror film Us. The film revolves around their characters and has been appreciated by a lot of people. But the twins have left people shocked and they can't believe that 'Emma is now old enough' to act an adult character in films and many expressed their astonishment on Twitter. Here are a few.
Talking about Noelle and Cali's performance in the film to Entertainment Tonight, Peele said, "They have a couple of scenes where they really steal the show".
The film, which was also co-produced by Peele along with Jason Blum, Sean McKittrick and Ian Cooper, hit the screens on March 22.