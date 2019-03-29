Hollywood Ross and Rachel's Emma stars as a twin in Jordan Peele's Us, Twitteratti feels old

Darshana Devi March 30 2019, 1.01 am March 30 2019, 1.01 am

When we talk about 90s sitcoms, F.R.I.E.N.D.S will forever our favourite. It has been 15 long years since the show bid adieu to us, but it is still fresh in our minds. There are innumerable fans across the globe who are still hoping for a revival of the TV series. The stars have aged and have played numerous other characters, however, we still want to see Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Monica again. But there's one more person we want to see and that's Emma. A F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan would know that it was not one, but two people played Emma. Twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon played Emma and you'll be left dumbstruck to see how beautiful they have grown up to be. Now that they have appeared in a movie, fans are going all nostalgic.

The twins, who played Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma in the series, portray the roles of Becca and Lindsey in the recently released horror film Us. The film revolves around their characters and has been appreciated by a lot of people. But the twins have left people shocked and they can't believe that 'Emma is now old enough' to act an adult character in films and many expressed their astonishment on Twitter. Here are a few.

For one user, it is such a shock!

The twins in "Us" played by Noelle and Cali Sheldon had a big role back in the '90s. They were Emma in "Friends". Mindblown. — Ivan Mora (@moraivan) 25 March 2019

While another posted a crying emoji on learning the same.

My dudes, do you want to feel old? The twins in Us, they played Rachel and Ross's daughter Emma in Friends. 😭 pic.twitter.com/UCFXjTiEEV — Amy Andrews (@AmyJAndrews) 26 March 2019

Some even posted hilarious memes on it.

When you find out the twins in ‘Us’ are the same twins that played Emma in F•R•I•E•N•D•S 😱 pic.twitter.com/yoeBbzENgs — Ross Geller (@FunRossGeller) 25 March 2019

“What the f**k?” wrote one like many others.

Today I learned that the twin teenagers in "US" were the same twins who played Rachel and Ross's daughter Emma. WHAT THE FUCK — Briar⚘Rose💖💙 (@emeraldsabers) 25 March 2019

Talking about Noelle and Cali's performance in the film to Entertainment Tonight, Peele said, "They have a couple of scenes where they really steal the show".

The film, which was also co-produced by Peele along with Jason Blum, Sean McKittrick and Ian Cooper, hit the screens on March 22.