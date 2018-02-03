Rotten Tomatoes to the rescue after Black Panther becomes target of hate group

Black Panther will be the beginning of Marvel’s tenth year in the cinematic universe and if there is one thing that Marvel has managed to keep steady, it is the ever-increasing excitement it induces with the introduction of every new superhero. The comic giants enjoy a supreme fan base from around the globe and with the launch of every little teaser or trailer, the excitement just gets bigger and it’s palpable especially on social media.

However, the biggest rivals for Marvel are the action comic giants DC Comics. With the DC Universe now starting to build a storyline for the silver screen with three of its movies, Superman: Man of Steel, Batman Vs Superman and Justice League, marking the beginning of what’s in store to come. This has led to a new war between fans in Hollywood.

DC Comics fans are claiming that Marvel has deliberately been buying off good reviews for themselves and making sure that DC movies are getting lambasted online. ‘Down with Disney's Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys’, a hate group is deliberately trying to give poor ratings to Disney movies. Their last target was Star Wars: The Last Jedi and now their new victim turns out to be Black Panther. The group has even created an event called Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes that has 3,700 participants.

At a time when the ratings could have a huge impact on the cinema, Rotten Tomatoes has come to the rescue of the movie and it denounced this Facebook group for its 'hate' campaign. "We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously. While we respect our fans’ diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech. Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible," said the website.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018 and will see T’Challa played by Chadwick Boseman. In the film he will return home to the isolated and technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to succeed the throne and take his rightful place as king after the death of his father in Captain America: Civil War. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also stars actors Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o donning the Marvel costume. If rumours are to be believed, the last infinity stone – the Soul Stone will also be revealed in the film.

The film will be the final build up before the epic war of the world in Avengers: Infinity wars.