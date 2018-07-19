Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean can be harmful for your computer

Rowan Atkinson made an entire generation laugh with his antics as Mr Bean. But the same Mr Bean is now harmful for your PC. Confused? Well, there is news going around that Rowan has passed away. But it’s yet another celebrity death hoax, and something that can attack your computer. You see celebrity death hoaxes are nothing new, but well think before you click the link to know the fake details of Rowan’s death as it is all a scam.

The article that has been doing the rounds of the social media platforms claims that Atkinson died on the set while performing a stunt. But it is clickbait and can bring virus in your PC.

The headline of the article is, “FOX BREAKING NEWS: ‘Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson)’ died at 62 After Crashing his Car on Attempt perfecting a Stunt - Today July, 2017.”

So, beware before you click any such articles claiming that the actor has died. Well, the post is not by Fox News, and the video it prompts does not exist. This is not the first time we have heard a death hoax about Rowan Atkinson. Earlier, there were reports of him dying in a car crash in Los Angeles.

So, fans of Mr Bean aka Rowan Atkinson don’t worry he is still alive and kicking.