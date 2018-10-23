Royal Baby gets in the way of the Royal tour of the US

The more famous of the royal couples, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had big plans to show up at the US of A. Reports emerged that those plans may now be shelved for a while. According to TMZ, the couple has postponed their US plans, thanks to the newest internet sensation: the royal baby.

At Borron House, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called on President Jioji Konrote and First Lady Faga Sarote, at the start of #RoyalVisitFiji. pic.twitter.com/IdhLNWR8EJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 23, 2018

Sources speaking to the publication said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have delayed their tour of the US after Meghan’s pregnancy. The new Duchess is expected to be due sometime around in Spring 201, and everyone wants to give her time to adjust to her new role as a mother before she embarks on the journey.

Find out more about Their Royal Highness's welcome from the Butchulla People, and the inclusion of this extraordinary island in The @QueensCanopy project @KensingtonRoyal or on the Royal family website at → https://t.co/ihewrFD3Ju #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/SjmQpZtEc1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 22, 2018

The news is in line with the latest developments. The couple was supposed to be on a tour lasting 16-days, as they globetrotted through Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. However, Meghan stayed back and it was a solo trip for Harry for the most part. USA Today reports that while Harry was on a barge, Meghan was on a cruiser with comfy accommodations. Meghan will also reduce her scheduled meetings to take some time to rest, as per a statement from Kensington Palace.

🇫🇯 The Duke of Sussex inspected a Guard of 100 Fijian soldiers, made up of representatives from the Army and Navy, on arrival in Fiji. #RoyalVisitFiji pic.twitter.com/3SHIS9MqbV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 23, 2018

With her pregnancy, it is not surprising to see Meghan cutting down on her engagements. We guess it will be up to Harry now to hold the fort until the missus is able to tour with him.