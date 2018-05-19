Royal wedding cuteness alert: The page boys and bridesmaids of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The seconds are ticking by and bringing us closer to the most-awaited royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. From deviating from certain traditions to Prince Charles walking Meghan down the aisle, all the details are making their way to our timelines, making us anxious for the ultimate ceremony. However, do you know that the royal kids, and even the godchildren of Meghan and Harry are going to play an extremely important role in the wedding? Yes, ladies and gentlemen, let us introduce you to the cutest Page Boys and Bridesmaids ever.

Let’s talk about the Page Boys at the royal wedding first.

Prince George

Who can forget the cutest royal munchkin? Aged 4, Prince George is the first son of Prince William and Kate Middleton and the nephew of Prince Harry.

Brian and John Mulroney

Aged 7, Brian and John are the twin sons of Meghan’s friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Jasper Dyer

This little 6-year-old is the son of Mark and Amanda Dyer, Harry’s friends.

Cuteness overdose yet? No? Good, because after the Page Boys, it’s time for us to introduce you to the incredibly cute Bridesmaids at the royal wedding. Here we go.

Fun Fact: Did you know that almost all the bridesmaids at the royal wedding are kids, with Pippa Middleton being an exception at Prince William and Kate’s wedding.

Princess Charlotte

Aged 3, she is the niece of Prince Harry and the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Zalie Warren

Aged 2, this little baby girl is Prince Harry’s goddaughter and the daughter of Jake and Zoe Warren, who have important connections with the royals, by way of Horse Racing. Zalie’s father Jake is the son of Queen’s racing manager, and was also one of the godsons of Princess Diana.

Remi and Ryan Litt

Aged 6 and 5 respectively, these two are Meghan’s goddaughters and the daughters of Meghan’s closest friend Benita Litt.

Florence van Cutsem

Aged 3, this little one is another one of Prince Harry’s goddaughters, and is the daughter of Nicholas and Ace van Cutsem. Here's her sister Grace at the royal wedding of Prince William and Catherine.

Ivy Mulnorey

Last but not the least, here is the 4-year-old who is the younger daughter of Meghan’s stylist and friend Jessica Mulnorey, and sister of Brian and John Mulnorey, who have already been assigned the role of royal Page Boys.

Well well, looks like the royal wedding is going to be one cute affair as well. We are going to watch out for these little ones for sure.