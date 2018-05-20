Royal Wedding: Here’s the man who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

The wait is over and we finally have an answer to who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. It was previously speculated that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland would give away her daughter, though some even speculated about Prince Charles doing the job. A statement from Kensington Palace clarified all doubts. It will be Prince Charles who will take the Suits star down the aisle.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

The statement added that Charles, the Prince of Wales is “pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the royal family in this way.”

Prince Charles will be standing in for Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, who recently suffered a heart attack and had to undergo surgery. He will skip the wedding owing to his poor health. Meghan’s mother, Doria will accompany her daughter in the bridal car as planned.

The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way. — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 18, 2018

On May 18, Doria, who is a social worker and yoga instructor, will be introduced to the Queen over an afternoon tea at the Windsor Castle. According to reports, she has already met Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry has not yet met his future father-in-law, Thomas Markle, who is a retired TV lighting director, according to the Guardian, living in Mexico.

Speaking about the complex greeting traditions of the royals, England rugby captain Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, told Guardian, “We had a drinks event the night before and they [the royals] are professional meeters-and-greeters, and I remember my family were in a corner and a little bit out of their comfort zone because it’s not where they are used to being.”