Royal Wedding: Here’s thy prince, the bad boy Harry

The royal prince is quite a handful. The 33-year-old will be hitched in a matter of hours and we wonder if Meghan Markle kept tabs of his activities. You see, the prince isn’t really the type of guy you’d think would settle down. He’s always been the bad boy you dreamt of. Besides dabbling in marijuana at sixteen and drinking alcohol out of a prosthetic leg, here are some of the ‘un’royal stuff Harry has been up to.

Holding hands with Meghan

Royal Photographer @royalfocus1 on photographing Meghan “we like to get a fashion shot, but I’ve found that hard because she seems to be holding Harry’s hand the whole time. It's very sweet, but it makes it difficult to get the pictures I want." 📷 https://t.co/qwBMLfqZ4S pic.twitter.com/IaNxMFOB5I — Royally_Petite 🌺 (@RoyallyPetite) April 6, 2018

The royal family is not expected to show affection in public. Prince William is rarely seen holding hands with Kate Middleton. But Harry isn’t your average prince and he was seen holding Meghan’s hand at their first official appearance.

He cheated in school

Several reports claim that the royal indulged in unfair practices to pass an art exam in school. A teacher reportedly helped him cheat by writing his paper for him.

He was spotted playing football shirtless

During his tour in Afghanistan, Harry was out with his six packs, playing football in a shirtless avatar.

He threw a wild bachelor party for Prince William

Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011. pic.twitter.com/klHGqeAyeb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

Harry held a secret pre-wedding party for his bro William and invited about 20 of their buddies. It cost the crown about £2,500 and was planned by a nightclub owner. Sources speaking to media outlets were very sketchy about the deets.

Michael Jackson would’ve been proud

In a trip to Croatia, Harry was filmed dancing to the beats to Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean.

Sneaked into a club through a fire escape

Hoping to avoid the press, Harry reportedly sneaked into a club using a fire escape.