Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has Indian connections

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get ready to tie the knot tomorrow, our excitement knows no bounds. However, it is not just the royals and Brits who are attending the biggest wedding of the season, but also two Indians. Yes, you heard that right. There are two Indian women who will be attending the royal wedding as they have received the coveted invite.

These two women are Rosie Ginday and Suhani Jalota. Let’s get to know them better.

Rosie Ginday

Rosie Ginday is a 34-year-old Indian origin social entrepreneur and chef who is based out of Birmingham. The unique thing about her business organization ‘Miss Macaroon’ is that the profits of the same go towards providing employment opportunities for the youth. The royals visited her sometime last month and were extremely impressed, not just with her macaroons, but also with the concept of Miss Macaroon. Rosie creates gluten-free macaroons which are handcrafted. She also creates those for brands and events.

Moving over from Rosie, let’s take a look at the other Indian connection.

Suhani Jalota

This 28-year-old activist met Meghan Markle in 2016, when the latter attended Glamour College Women of India Awards where Suhani gave an acceptance speech. So moved was Meghan with the speech that she came to Myna few months later and see Suhani’s work. The activist is a founder of Myna Mahila Foundation which strives to educate women about menstrual hygiene. Meghan has been an active supporter of the organization for long.

Suhani will be dressed in a Raw Mango saree, for it embodies the spirit of women, independent and undaunted. She wishes to represent Indian culture and heritage through her outfit.

Well, we will definitely be looking out for these two women on Saturday.