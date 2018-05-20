Royals marrying commoners is not uncommon and here’s proof

We have come a long way from the Victorian Age. Gone are the days when choosing a royal spouse was limited within the royal household. The modern princes and princesses can find their spouses just like the rest of us. So when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say “I do,” it will not be the first time that someone from a royal family is getting married to a commoner.

We’ve got a list of the love stories that blossomed between royalty and the common folk – just like a Grimms fairy tale.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Charles’ marriage to Lady Diana Spencer came to an end following her death. Charles later married Camilla, who was divorced with two kids, in 2005. She then became the Princess of Wales, though according to reports, she prefers to be called Duchess of Cornwall, to avoid confusion with Diana.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Remember what we said about royals meeting their spouses just like us? Kate and William played it mainstream, having met in college. They dated throughout college and continued till they were engaged in 2010. They married in 2011.

Princess Mako and Kei Komuro

While some royals have it easy, for others it involves a lot of sacrifices. Princess Mako of Japan married her college beau Kei Komuro but had to give up her title and her place in the royal family, thanks to the Imperial Household Law. The law states that women marrying commoners must give up their status as royalty.

King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson

Talking about sacrifices, King Edward VIII gave up the throne to marry Wallis, an American divorcee. The Church of England, as well as the Parliament, disapproved of the union, but the King wouldn’t have it any other way. According to People, Edward passed the throne to his brother, King George VI, married Wallis in 1937, and moved to France in exile.

Princess Stephanie and her husbands

Princess Stephanie of Monaco chose commoners for her husbands. She first married her bodyguard, Daniel Ducruet in 1995. They split a year later. Her second marriage was to Adans Lopes Peres, a circus performer. They married on September 12, 2003, and split ten months later.

We commoners can now all wait for our turns.