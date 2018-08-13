Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account and Batwoman is the reason!

Australian actress Ruby Rose is the latest celebrity to quit Twitter, owing to incessant backlash. She earned criticism for being the first gay superhero to lead the cast of Batwoman in The CW’s Arrowverse. The constant ranting of her haters was more than enough for the 32-year-old to take the decision of deleting her account altogether.

But, before she made an exit, in a string of tweets, she wrote, “Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

She continued, “When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other…Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially. I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

Rose, who earned fame as a MTV VJ had earlier described the character as a ‘childhood dream’. She will be seen in crossover episodes throughout DC’s famed Arrowverse.