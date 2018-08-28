Ruk Jaa Bhai: Eddie Murphy is Daddy Murphy for the tenth time

Eddie Murphy (57) is all set to embrace fatherhood for the tenth time. Yes, you read that right. The actor-comedian is expecting his second child with long-time girlfriend and partner Paige Butcher (39). The due date is in December. It’s going to be the second one for Butcher who already has a 2-year-old daughter Izzy with Murphy.

Imade Credits: Instagram

The comedian is blessed with eight children from his past four relationships. He had his first child Eric with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989 followed by the second child, Christian in 1990 with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood. Next, he had five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell named Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella. He also has a 11-year-old daughter named Angel with Spice Girl Mel B.

Speaking of his current relationship with Butcher, the couple has been dating since 2012 and in 2016, they welcomed their first baby girl Izzy. In an interview with ET the same year, the actor had gushed about fatherhood and spoken of how he raised his children for the last three decades.

Image Credits: Instagram

“The brightest part of my life is my kids. My relationship with them, and my world revolves around them -- even the old, gray bald ones,” said Murphy.

Workwise, he will be seen essaying an Blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore in a movie for Netflix.