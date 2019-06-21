Rushabh Dhruv June 21 2019, 10.40 am June 21 2019, 10.40 am

It was after a gap of almost six years when Jonas brothers - Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas reunited for their single Sucker. The song also saw their respective wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. Sucker was then followed by Cool, the second single released by the Jonas brothers after their reunion. Also, just a few weeks ago the JoBros had dropped their new album Happiness Begins and seems like the trio is on roll. As the brothers are now showing off their language skills and have released a music video for their first ever Latin collaboration titled Runaway.

While the song just sees a few glimpses of the Jonas Brothers, it's surely a treat for fans to see the trio actually singing in Latin. The brothers have teamed up with Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha for the song. Clad in colourful and OTT outfits, the song does have a millennial feel to it. For the unversed, while Jonas Brothers and Daddy Yankee are quite a name in the showbiz, Sebastián Yatra and Natti Natasha are on the route to become famous.

An elated Nick Jonas shared the news on his Instagram, have a look:

Just in case you want to tune into the song, check it out below:

While Cool, Sucker and Happiness Begins topped the charts right from the moment they made it to the music world, we are damn sure even this Spanish masterpiece is soon to be on the top too.