Russell Crowe holds ‘Divorce’ auction, sells movie props worth millions

On Saturday, Hollywood actor Russell Crowe held an unusual ‘divorce auction’ of personal items and movie props in Sydney, Australia. The list of movie memorabilia included 200 movie costumes and props from his films like Gladiator, Cinderella Man, Master and Commander, LA Confidential and The Insider. The auction titled ‘The Art of Divorce’ was held and attracted dozens of buyers and reaped in more than $2.8 million dollars for the Australian star.

The Sotheby's auction was held on his 15th wedding anniversary with former wife Danielle Spencer and Crowe’s 54th birthday. “Not a bad hourly rate for a 5-hour shift,” Crowe wrote on Twitter after the auction.

Auction house Sotheby’s reported that the auction was ‘incredibly successful’ with many items sold for well above their estimated value. One of the items was the fully functioning replica of Roman chariot used in the 2000 film Gladiator, which was sold for $49,907.

Some of Crowe's collection of artwork also went under the hammer. Reportedly, Crowe made an unexpected surprise appearance during the auction ahead of bidding for an 1890 violin created by Italian craftsman Leandro Bisiach Snr. ‘The Suitor’ by Australian painter Charles Blackman, jewellery he had given to his ex-wife actress Danielle Spencer and a sports memorabilia included other objects in this list which fetched him a good moolah.

There were also a few more unusual items, like a fossil of a dinosaur-era reptile’s skull, which was sold for $60,886. The skull was previously owned by Leonardo Dicaprio.