Russian Lawmaker advises local women to not have sex with foreign men

As the 2018 World Cup kickstarts in Russia today, audiences are excited to cheer for their favourite teams. But, the Russian lawmaker Tamara Pletnyova is concerned about something else. She has an advice for local women of Russia. She says that they should stop having sex with foreigners.

In an interview with Govorit Moskva radio, Pletnyova stated that she fears the growth of single mothers conceiving children like it happened during the 1980 Olympic Games held in Moscow during the Soviet Union era. She said, “These children suffer and have suffered, even since Soviet times.”

She adds that at least the women can have sex with people from the same race. “If it's another race, then it's even worse. We should give birth to our own children. I'm not a nationalist, but nonetheless. I know that the children suffer as well, and then they are abandoned and stay here with the mother,” said Pletnyova.

She says that even if the women plan to settle down with a foreigner, they could end up getting stuck there with the baby with no means of getting back to Russia. She says, “Then they come to me at the committee and cry that the child was taken away, removed, and so forth. I would like people to get married based on love in our country, regardless of which ethnicity, [to] Russian citizens who would build a good family, live in harmony, have children, and raise them.”

Speaking of the FIFA World Cup 2018, the tournament which is month-long will be held in around 11 cities across the country.