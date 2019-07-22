Soheib Ahsan July 22 2019, 10.48 pm July 22 2019, 10.48 pm

Being humble is one thing that brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are the best at. This is what they did after their fourth Marvel Cinematic film Avengers: Endgame became the top performer at the worldwide box office. Endgame crossed James Cameron's Avatar at the box office by a whopping 500,000 dollars to become the top grosser. After achieving this feat, the Russo brothers took to Instagram to give a tribute to director James Cameron for their interest in films, while also expressing eagerness for his future projects.

Check out the Russo brothers' tweet:

To @JimCameron- you're a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next... pic.twitter.com/nrOqKVjGFa — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 22, 2019

Joe and Anthony Russo made their entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. After its success, they were signed on for three more films, eventually playing a direct role in the direction of the MCU's entire narrative. At the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the brothers stated that they would be taking a short break from directing for Marvel but would be back soon. They are also currently working on a film called Cherry starring Tom Holland.

After their latest film Avengers: Endgame crossed Avatar at the box office, director James Cameron congratulated Marvel on the win.

Check out James Cameron's message below:

Joe and Anthony Russo are popularly known for their work on television series like Community and Arrested Development. Their first big break came to them after their college film, Pieces was screened at a film festival. Following this they were approached to direct Welcome to Collinwood starring George Clooney.