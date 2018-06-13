Russo Brothers receive death threats for omitting Hawkeye from Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War is probably one of the best films from the Marvel’s studios and the film is en route to rake in $2 billion worldwide. All that happened despite the Russo Brothers omitting Hawkeye from the film. But such things are not overlooked by ardent – or we say psychopath fans. Some of these Marvel zealots have gone ahead and sent death threats to directors Anthony and Joe Russo thanks to Hawkeye’s absence in the film.

Fans noted Hawkeye is missing when the first trailer dropped in November last year. Before that, ol’ Hawkeye was shown in numerous posters that cropped up during Comic-Con in San Diego. Some believed that he was left out of the trailer since the directors had to incorporate a number of characters in a few minutes and as a result was left out.

However as the release of Infinity War drew closer, it became clear that Hawkeye would be missing out on the action. The film clarified why. Following a deal between him, Ant-Man, and the government, over their involvement with Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War, Clint was put under house arrest.

Meanwhile, speaking to USA Today, Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye said, “It’s a nice feeling, I suppose. I think the Russo brothers got way too many death threats. I’m like, 'Wow, dude, that’s intense. I’m sorry.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo are very secretive about the next Avengers film, dubbed Avengers 4. It is not known what role Hawkeye has in store in the final Avengers film, but we’re sure that as time passes, the makers will tease us with tidbits.