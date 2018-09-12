Ryan Gosling keeps coffee date with Toronto

An internet campaign started by Toronto’s Grinder Coffee to seek the attention of La La Land star Ryan Gosling proved to be a dream come true! While the star was promoting his Neil Armstrong biopic titled First Man at the Toronto International Film Festival, the café carried out the campaign and spent 10 days for it on social media. It was on Tuesday that the campaign’s efforts proved fruitful as a photo of the owner, Joelle Murray, with Gosling was posted on social media.

And this happened... #ryanneedsgrinder worked. The man himself showed up. What a good sport, a well brought up Canadian boy. We truly appreciate Ryan taking the time the time to visit us during #tiff. Take that @idriselba your loss. pic.twitter.com/8rMMWOs32J — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 11, 2018

“Ryan Gosling actually walked into our shop, so it’s been quite an exciting day,” Murray told CTVNews.ca. “He was just here for a few minutes. He came in (and) I pounced upon him. He actually (saw) all the posts and thought they were quite funny.”

As part of the campaign, the café had a large cutout of Ryan installed and the staff, alongwith the customers kept posting cheeky pictures with the hashtag #ryanneedsgrinder. Truly impressive!

Murray further told that it was actually Gosling’s mother who convinced him to visit the store.

“She has free coffee for life at Grinder whenever she wants,” she said.

Last year (2017), Grinder tried the same strategy for Idris Elba but it proved unsuccessful. However, it created so much buzz that Murray decided to hold a vote who this year’s celebrity target would be.