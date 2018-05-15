Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool shock fans with a surprise performance in Korea

Dressed as a unicorn, Ryan Reynolds surprised his Korean fans at a singing competition. The King of Masked Singer is a South Korean show which showcases the hidden vocals of K-Pop singers. The singers come on stage to perform songs under a mask, then finally reveal their true identity.

In an attempt to promote his upcoming film, Deadpool 2, Reynolds entered the King of Masked Singer. His fans were taken by surprise when he revealed himself, after performing his rendition of Annie’s Tomorrow. When Koreans recognised the actor, he won over the audience with his charm and joked about his nerves with the host.

"Hello everybody. I’m so sorry about that song," said Reynolds on the show, as one of the panelists thought it was Donald Trump behind the mask. When asked if he was nervous onstage, he replied, "Yes, absolutely. I’m wearing an adult diaper."

Reynolds said that he was in Korea for two days to promote his film and that even his wife had no clue about this surprise performance.

"Thank you guys for having me. This was such a thrill. This was an unbelievable honor for me. You guys pushed me to my own limits, and I thank you for that," he said, thanking the panel. Deadpool 2 releases on May 16.