Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s night at a concert ‘Swiftly’ became ‘Gorgeous’

The Taylor Swift concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday night got extremely special for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The couple who were there at the Gillette Stadium, enjoyed their time with fellow A-Listen Gigi Hadid in a VIP section. Swift’s third consecutive night at the New England Patriots’ home field, the show had its share of hits for the couple and fans alike.

Let’s get started with these videos and pictures shared by fans which show Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid dancing to their hearts’ content to Swift’s 1989 hit Style.

THIS IS THE BEST VIDEO EVER. When you have two idols that’s nothing better than seeing them support each other. Ryan Reynolds clapping his hands, Blake Lively dancing next to Gigi Hadid. That’s nothing better I could ever ask for. I STAN BLAKE LIVELY AND TAYLOR SWIFT 💓 pic.twitter.com/pXKpXb48hy — Bru ♡ (@theswiftroom) July 29, 2018

gigi hadid, ryan reynolds, and blake lively just strolled in and we are ten feet away from them i am so blessed pic.twitter.com/1F0vtki2gx — sol ☀️ (@thruthedoorwyou) July 29, 2018

And now, for the special reason, well, their three-year-old daughter, James, made a sweet cameo for Swift’s album. Swift’s introduction to her song Gorgeous has James’ voice saying the titular word at the start of the song and a proud Lively couldn’t resist her happiness. She recorded the moment on her phone.

📹 | Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reacting to their daughters voice at the start of Gorgeous #repTourFoxborough (via @avocadoswifts) pic.twitter.com/NApRRRbTi7 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 29, 2018

In the past, Reynolds had dished out teeny-weeny details on James’ surprise cameo with Good Morning America. "I don't know about starring, but a little intro there, yeah, umm.That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It's pretty amazing. My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song," he joked. "Oh, she's insufferable."