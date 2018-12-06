Ryan Reynolds comes on board to produce a scary movie

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has joined hands with Vertigo Entertainment to produce a film on the horror story titled ‘The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out Of Medicine’. This is a story inspired, not from any book or movie but, from the internet's front page - Reddit. This popular supernatural tale has been written by Jasper DeWitt and was first posted on the ‘No Sleep’ Reddit board. According to reports in Variety.com, Deadpool actor, Reynolds will produce the project under the Maximum Effort Production Company banner.

The premise of ‘The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out Of Medicine,’ revolves around the life of an idealistic young doctor who tried to solve a mystery and heal its most difficult patient. However, as of now, only Reynolds’ name has been associated with the project as a producer, the cast, director and potential release date will be announced soon.

On the acting front, Ryan Reynolds is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, co-starring Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe and will hit the big screens on May 10, 2019. Stay tuned to in.com for all the further updates.