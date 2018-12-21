Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal prank Ryan Reynolds and it's a great Christmas treat!

If your friends do not pull your leg and crack jokes on you, who will? Known as one of the biggest jokesters, Ryan Reynolds just tasted his own medicine. Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Jake Gyllenhaal united for a Christmas get-together but looks like Ryan didn't get the memo about the theme and it turned out to be quite embarrassing for the chap. On Friday, the Deadpool actor shared few stills on Instagram where he looks like a chump that got fooled by Hugh and Jake.

Why you may ask? Because Ryan literally showed up at a holiday party decked up in a Christmas sweater with a giant bow in the front and the others were dressed regularly. The Ugly Sweater party is a ritual in most American homes where they dress up in the ugliest sweater they can find around Christmas time. Reynolds was told it was a sweater party, but seems like only he was told that. He captioned the shared post with a foul word that read ‘These fu**ing a**holes said it was a sweater party’. Poor him! Further, as seen in the picture, Jake and Hugh certainly had the last laugh as they shook hands in front of a pissed Ryan who looked sad, angry and comical in his Christmas ensemble. Ryan surely looks like a Christmas present in the jumper.

For the unaware, Ryan and Hugh have been masters of trolling each other on social media. The two have often left the internet laughing with their funny digs at each other. This one, before bidding farewell to 2018, is a hilarious one sure. Keep ’em coming guys!