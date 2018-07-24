Ryan Reynolds open to explore Deadpool’s sexuality in upcoming films

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds spoke on his character’s sexuality at a panel discussion at Comic-Con. The actor said that he’d love to get an opportunity to explore Deadpool’s sexuality in the upcoming sequel, reports say. In comics, Deadpool is quite sexual, having a go at Spiderman, Wolverine and even Lady Death.

At the San Diego Comic Con, a fan asked Reynolds about whether the film will include any bisexual or pansexual relationships. “I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways”, Reynolds was quoted as saying by NME.

“The great thing about ‘Deadpool’ is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do. It’s something that I’d love to see more of,” he added.

When a fan asked, “What do you hate more? ‘Green Lantern’ or ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’?”, Reynolds replied in typical Deadpool style by saying “Both were amazing experiences, and I had a ball making them … but yeah, they are both pretty bad”.

Deadpool 2 that released on May 18, 2018 had earned $732 million and Deadpool 3 film is already in the making.