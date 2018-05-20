Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 off to a great start in India

Ryan Reynolds starrer and the eleventh instalment in the X-Men film series, Deadpool 2 has had an impressive opening in India. The Hollywood superhero film collected Rs 11.25 crore at the box office and places itself as the fourth best opening film in 2018 after Avengers: Infinity War, Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. Though the film has an adult certification, it has still started very strongly. The opening is not as big as Avengers: Infinity War, but both the films show that the Hollywood superhero format is making huge inroads into the Indian market.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and highlighted the fact how the film’s great opening proves the growth of Hollywood films’ reach in India.

Hollywood films are strengthening and cementing their reach in India... #Deadpool2 has an Adults certification, yet the opening day is in double digits [all versions]... Proves, yet again, Hollywood event films/popular franchises are massive crowd pullers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 19 May 2018

#Deadpool2 takes an EXCELLENT START... FOURTH BIGGEST Day 1 - 2018 [Hindi + Hollywood films]... Expect biz to multiply on Sat and Sun... Fri ₹ 11.25 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: English + Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 19 May 2018

The film continues the tale of the obnoxious anti-hero as he faces a new threat of the time-travelling soldier Cable, played by Josh Brolin. He makes a team of mutants called the X-Force to save a kid (also mutant) from Cable. Released in 2000 screens in India, the film’s Hindi version was voiced by the popular Ranveer Singh whose edgy personality and wit was found to be the perfect fit for the film. “Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He’s a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest superhero film”, Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios, had earlier said about choosing Ranveer’s voice for the film.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Stefan Kapicic.